Baker Mayfield remains limited in Thursday practice

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains a possibility to start Sunday’s game against the Steelers, still practicing Thursday on a limited basis.

Mayfield has a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder and missed last Thursday’s game win over the Broncos. Cleveland’s offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, said in his Thursday press conference that Mayfield is wearing a stronger harness to keep his left shoulder in place than what he was wearing before aggravating the shoulder against the Cardinals in Week Six.

“I think he’s OK. He seems to be good in meetings,” Van Pelt said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He practiced yesterday a good amount and looked good.

“He’s mentally as tough as anybody I’ve been around. He takes everything seriously. I don’t know if I’m seen him jovial, but that’s Baker and I love his attitude.”

The Browns added defensive end Takk McKinley to the Thursday report with a groin injury. He was limited in the session. McKinley was listed on last weeks’ injury report with an ankle but still played 48 percent of the defensive snaps against Denver.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin, knee) remained a non-participant in practice. He missed last week’s game with his various injuries. Cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) also didn’t practice. Center J.C. Tretter (knee) was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday, but he has been on the injury report for most of the season and has yet to miss an offensive snap.

Receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle) were limited after they didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Running back Nick Chubb (calf), receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle), cornerback A.J. Green (groin), offensive lineman Blake Hance (elbow) all remained limited.

Linebacker Tony Fields (illness) returned to practice as a full participant after he missed Wednesday’s session. And linebacker Mack Wilson (calf) went from limited to full.

