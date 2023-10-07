Baker Mayfield remains excellent on third and fourth down

Baker Mayfield on 3rd & 4th down this season: 31/39

322 yards

5 TDs

0 INTs

140.7 passer rating 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/qNJOzxtVQo — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) October 6, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ passing offense is among the best in the league so far this season, and quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a huge reason why.

Mayfield has done most of his best work on third and fourth-down scenarios. According to Pro Football Focus, Mayfield is 31/39 for 322 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions — as such, he’s a big reason why the team is able to convert on third down so much. Those stats also don’t account for his rushing prowess, as he’s been able to pick up key first downs on third down through the use of his legs.

While the Bucs likely want to avoid finding themselves in third down scenarios so often, Mayfield’s ability to not only convert on third down, but to score on third down, has been a huge part of Tampa Bay’s success. Should that keep up across the year, the Bucs could remain a considerable threat in the NFC.

