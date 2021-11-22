Baker Mayfield refuses to speak to media after Lions win

The Cleveland Browns got a victory on Sunday against the Detroit Lions and saw once again that running back Nick Chubb can carry an offense almost by himself. Other than that, not a lot of positives to pull out of the game. Even the defense’s performance in limiting the passing game of Detroit comes with the asterisk of Tim Boyle being the opposing quarterback.

Perhaps the biggest story coming out of the game may be from the postgame where quarterback Baker Mayfield refused to speak to the media.

Generally, barring something injury-related, all starting quarterbacks perform postgame media duties. Even Boyle, coming off less than 100 yards passing in the game, talked to the media after the game.

The team informed the media at the game of Mayfield’s decision:

Per #Browns, QB Baker Mayfield declined to do media availability. https://t.co/zAnYTl7Xca — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 21, 2021

Drama has seemed to follow the Browns this year with Mayfield in the center. Talent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer with the team following his father sharing a video on social media. Sunday, after Mayfield declined to speak, his wife shared a post defending her husband before deleting it:

Like Beckham’s father, Mayfield’s wife didn’t create the post, only shared it.

After a win, things still feel like a loss for the team and the fans of the Cleveland Browns. Thankfully, a win in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens would change everything. Big games ahead for the franchise and the franchise quarterback.