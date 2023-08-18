Baker Mayfield ready for Bucs QB competition with Kyle Trask to end

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Are you ready for this quarterback competition to be over, Baker Mayfield?

“I am,” he said, smiling.

Since arriving in Tampa Bay as a free agent in March and signing a one-year, $4 million contract, the Heisman Trophy winner has been locked in a battle for the Bucs’ starting quarterback job with former Gators star Kyle Trask.

Of course, competition is nothing new for the self-described “late bloomer.” Furthermore, Mayfield has only lost one of these battles. He took the job as a walk-on at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma, rallied the Browns to a victory in Week 4 of his rookie season when Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion, beat out Sam Darnold for the Panthers’ starting job last season and started four games with the Rams after being claimed off waivers last December.

But if you ask him, yes, he hopes Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets will be the last time he has to split first-team reps with Trask, who will start.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles, however, refuses to give any timetable for naming a starting quarterback.

“When it’s time, we’ll make it,” Bowles said of the decision. “I don’t have a set time to make it. I’m comfortable where we’re at on both sides. We’ll make it and discuss it. See how the game goes and we’ll see what the last game looks like.”

Mayfield outplayed Trask in the preseason opener, going 8 of 9 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. Trask entered the game in the second quarter and completed 6 of 10 passes for 99 yards. But he was sacked three times and threw an interception.

Barring a calamitous game against the Jets, Mayfield could be named the starter as early as Sunday when Bowles has a video news conference scheduled. Trask will start against the Jets, followed by Mayfield and No. 3 quarterback John Wolford.

Few starters are expected to play against the Jets and Mayfield said getting more reps with the first-team offense is important with the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Minnesota fast approaching.

“You definitely want to be in there with the ones the whole time,” Mayfield said. “But luckily, being in Tampa, the skill guys have to rotate all the time. So even if you’re with the No. 1 O-line, you might not have Mike (Evans) and Chris (Godwin). So you should make the most of your opportunities when it comes to routes on air.

“But then that’s from a communication standpoint, it’s important even if I’m not in to make sure I’m hearing what they’re giving feedback to Kyle and even John and for everybody to be on the same page. ... Everybody has got to be on the same page no matter who’s in. You want the same task driven, task-oriented mind.”

Trask deserves an enormous amount of credit for closing the gap on Mayfield, who has started 69 of the 72 games he’s played in during five NFL seasons. Trask has only appeared in 2022′s final regular-season game at Atlanta, attempting nine passes. He has improved his footwork and operated smoothly in Dave Canales’ system that puts the quarterback on the move with rollouts, bootlegs and waggles.

Mayfield believes the more reps he has with the starters on offense, the better he’ll be prepared for the regular season.

“It definitely does (help),” Mayfield said. “Now when it comes down to it, skills guys and your best players don’t really play in the preseason anymore. For quarterbacks, you have to go through your process no matter who is in there. Making sure you’re doing the right things, the right checks. Overcommunicating, too. It helps to have those game situations where you’re mentally back in it. It’s always different when you go to Week 1.

“Even if I was starting the whole camp or Kyle was starting the whole camp, you still don’t get the same amount of reps you will in a game, with all the different situations, with turnovers or anything that can happen. Quick transitions. You just have to stay mentally ready for it.”

To that end, the Bucs’ joint practice with the Jets was invaluable, and both he and Trask performed well against a tough defense.

“I love the joint practices,” Mayfield said. “One, because your guys get to go up against somebody else and you’re not getting the same looks. It’s just different competitions, different schemes and it’s always good for you to get live reps against other people and especially in the practices, they’re going to do more than they will to put on tape in the games. So you get to see different looks, a little more exotic and see how people handle it.”

The Bucs are one of only a few teams still undecided about their Week 1 starter. The Panthers and Colts are going with rookies, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, respectively. The Texans still are undecided between rookie C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. Then there’s Mayfield-Trask.

We’ll see if Saturday’s game decides it.

