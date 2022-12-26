Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December.

Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. It’s Mayfield’s second win in three games with the Rams and it has put a positive spin on a season that saw him become a punchline while playing poorly for the Panthers.

The Panthers ultimately cut Mayfield, which allowed him to join the Rams as a waiver claim. There’s no such relief in sight for Wilson and the Broncos.

Wilson threw interceptions on the first two Broncos possessions to help the Rams race out to a 17-0 lead and he added a third on the first possession of the third quarter. He was also sacked six times, which sparked some bad feelings on the sideline during the second half. Wilson’s night finally came to an end after he threw a touchdown to Jerry Jeudy in the fourth quarter and Brett Rypien promptly threw an interception that Cobie Durant returned 85 yards for a touchdown.

That was Durant’s second interception of the night and the defensive stars for the Rams also included Larell Murchison and Michael Hoecht. Both of them recorded 2.5 sacks to make the most of opportunities they’ve gotten thanks to the absence of others.

On the offensive side, running back Cam Akers and tight end Tyler Higbee joined Mayfield in starring roles. Akers ran 23 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns while Higbee was on the receiving end of both Mayfield touchdown passes. He had nine catches for 94 yards overall and is now the Rams’ all-time leader in catches, yards, and touchdowns among tight ends.

The Rams will stay in Los Angeles, but serve as the road team for next Sunday’s game against the Chargers. That game was originally scheduled for Sunday night, but it’s been flexed out in favor of the Steelers-Ravens matchup in Baltimore.

Denver will be in Kansas City and one imagines they’ll be heavy underdogs against a Chiefs team that’s fighting for the top seed in the AFC.

