Baker Mayfield quickly shuts down criticism from radio host

Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports Radio and FS1 has an issue or two with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. To his credit, Mayfield appeared in studio with Cowherd on Thursday, calmly and coolly sticking it to Cowherd for a God-awful take regarding Mayfield’s behavior following a touchdown against Ohio State in Columbus.

TheBigLead.com has the video. Cowherd carps about Mayfield running away from his teammates after a touchdown pass.

“Our band is over there, our student section’s right there,” Mayfield said. “You pulled the one clip of me running right there to our fans and people that traveled well to that game first of all, and then you didn’t show the rest of the clip of me going to our sideline? . . . You’re acting like I just ran away from everybody.”

Mayfield then called it what it is.

“I feel like you’re going for the fact that I’m not a team guy, I’m selfish? Is that what you’re shooting at right here or what?” Mayfield said.

Instead of admitting it (because clearly that’s what it is), Cowherd tried to make a meaningless post-play gesture somehow meaningful to football, even if it isn’t.

“I think sometimes your judgment’s just a tad off, and I think the NFL’s a judgment league,” Cowherd explained. “Because the game is so fast. . . . The window gets really, really tight and really, really small. You’ve got to make decisions really, really fast. . . . I don’t love that decision, I don’t love it.”

Mayfield quickly shot down that approach, too.

“The celebration?” he said. “Do you see what people do in the league now, celebration wise?”

Cowherd then tried to laugh it off by saying his not a fan of Antonio Brown‘s “hip thrusting” before changing the subject and asking Mayfield if he has his NFL celebration ready.

“I have nothing, I have nothing,” Mayfield said. “Apparently, I think I just need to run away.”

The fact that Mayfield ran directly at Cowherd — and won easily — proves a lot about the kid’s ability to handle his business in the locker room, on the practice field, in the stadium, at the podium, and anywhere else.