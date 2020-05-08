Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn’t gotten a chance to work with the team’s new additions in person yet because of the move to a virtual offseason program amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he likes what he’s seen thus far.

Mayfield said that every interaction he’s had with new head coach Kevin Stefanski “has been great” and he’s also fond of the work that new General Manager Andrew Berry has done. The Browns have added tight end Austin Hooper, veteran right tackle Jack Conklin and first-round tackle Jedrick Wills to the offense this offseason and Mayfield said he thinks things are coming together nicely.

“Right now would be the first stages of getting everything out of the way and laying that foundation down where we can,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “It’s been very exciting for me with all the moves they’re making. I think we’re putting the right pieces together.”

Mayfield said it’s “driving me crazy” that those pieces haven’t all been able to be in the same place at the same time, but that’s the same boat that all teams are in right now. The ones that can make the most of this time will likely have a leg up once everyone can get on the field.

Baker Mayfield: We’re putting the right pieces together originally appeared on Pro Football Talk