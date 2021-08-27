Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn’t taken a snap in Cleveland’s first two preseason games.

That’s set to change this weekend.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Friday press conference that Mayfield and select starters will play in Sunday night’s matchup against Atlanta.

“[The] thinking is, making a decision based on every single player, what we feel like they need to get,” Stefanski said.

The head coach declined to say exactly how much Mayfield will play, noting the team has a plan but wants to see how the game goes.

“This is the third preseason game,” Stefanski said. “I see it the exact same as the previous years’ third preseason game, where we just don’t have a game next week where [it] mostly would be younger guys. So the way I see it is it’s just the third preseason game.”

As for the risk of playing Mayfield and other key contributors in a game that doesn’t count, Stefanski said the Browns will be smart about how they execute things on Sunday.

“We try to be smart about everything we do,” Stefanski said. “That’s why the joint practices are so important, because it’s a controlled environment where our Ones got close to 60 reps against their ones in a controlled environment. So it’s all part of it. The way you practice and the way you play is similar. And it’s all good work, is the way I look at it.”

The Browns and Falcons kick off at 8 p.m. ET for a preseason Sunday Night Football matchup.

Baker Mayfield will play in Browns preseason finale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk