Baker Mayfield placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns have placed starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move was officially processed Sunday morning.

Numerous reports, including one from NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo, indicate Mayfield did not test positive but had a close interaction with someone who did test positive. The identity of that positive person is unknown.

The Browns are on a bye week and the players are off from being at the team’s training facility until Monday. Per NFL protocols, Mayfield will self-quarantine and will be required to pass five consecutive COVID-19 tests before being allowed to return to contact with his teammates and coaches.