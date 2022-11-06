Baker Mayfield in for Panthers in third quarter

The Panthers offense was pathetic in the first half of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, so they made a quarterback change to kick off the second half.

Baker Mayfield is in and P.J. Walker has been sent back to the bench with the Panthers down 35-0. Carolina had 32 yards of offense in the first half and their only first down came on a Bengals penalty.

Mayfield has not played since injuring his ankle in Week Five against the 49ers. Walker has started the last three weeks and held onto the job despite Mayfield’s return to health, but he threw two interceptions in the first half and that may open the door to Mayfield or Sam Darnold getting another chance to run the offense for the Panthers.

The move to Mayfield paid some immediate dividends. After a kickoff return into Bengals territory, Mayfield hit D.J. Moore for 10 yards for the second first down of the day and then connected with Terrace Marshall for another one. The Marshall play put them on the 11-yard-line and Mayfield completed a pass to tight end Tommy Tremble for a touchdown on fourth down.

