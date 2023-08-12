Baker Mayfield outperforms Kyle Trask, but neither is great vs. Steelers

TAMPA ― In the Bucs’ great quarterback competition, the first round goes to the headband-wearing former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield.

There was no knockout, but he is ahead on points over ex-Florida Gators star Kyle Trask.

Mayfield completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to rookie Trey Palmer in the Bucs’ 27-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Friday night’s preseason opener.

Meanwhile, Trask threw an interception, was sacked three times and never really found much rhythm after entering the game late in the second quarter, failing to get on the scoreboard.

To be honest, neither quarterback could breathe much life into the offense directed for the first time by new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

It was derailed by two of the Bucs’ only starters on offense who played. Right tackle Luke Goedeke had a holding penalty and gave up two sacks; rookie right guard Cody Mauch was called for holding and had a false start on fourth-and-1 to kill the first drive.

That’s a bad sign, since Goedeke is moving to right tackle from left guard this season. The Bucs sat 16 starters against the Steelers.

Trask finished 6 of 10 for 99 yards and an interception, when he threw late to wide receiver David Moore and was intercepted by Steelers safety Trenton Thompson.

It’s interesting, because it was Trask who had done a better job protecting the football in training camp. Mayfield has thrown nine interceptions in practice while Trask had only five, including three on Tuesday.

But Mayfield is a gamer and has a lot more experience than Trask, who has only been active for two regular-season games, throwing nine career passes.

Canales said Thursday that how each quarterback performs in the preseason will be weighed even more heavily than what they do in training camp.

Perhaps next Saturday will be a better yardstick. Trask will start against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and it will be Mayfield’s turn to come off the bench. Tampa Bay may also make it easier by sprinkling in a few more starters on offense.

Third-string quarterback John Wolford led the Bucs with 112 yards passing, throwing a TD to rookie Payne Durham with 1:58 to play.

Mayfield and the Bucs offense got off to a slow start, plagued by three penalties that killed their first two drives.

Meanwhile, the Steelers marched 83 yards on their first possession, capped by Kenny Picket’s 33-yard TD pass to George Pickens to take a 7-0 lead.

The Bucs’ offense answered, with Mayfield directing a 59-yard drive in nine plays. He converted passes for first downs to Moore and Kaylon Geiger.

On third-and-6 from the Steelers 8-yard line, Mayfield feathered a perfect fade pass to Palmer, who somehow got both feet down for a touchdown.

The Steelers took a 14-7 lead thanks to some leaky run defense. Running back Anthony McFarland, Jr. got the edge and raced 14 yards for a TD with 8:18 remaining in the first half. After a pair of field goals by B.T. Potter, quarterback Mason Rudolph connected on a 67-yard pass to Calvin Austin, who beat cornerback Don Gardner, to extend the Steelers lead to 27-7.

There were some good plays on defense. Second-year cornerback Zyon McCollum had a terrific interception of the first pass thrown by Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Outside linebacker Cam Gil sacked Mason Rudolph. Gill and Mike Greene combined for a sack of Rudolph before the first half ended.

J.J. Russell’s fourth-quarter interception only led to a 35-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship.

In the end, however, there is urgency for the Bucs to settle on a quarterback as soon as possible, but enough patience to make sure they select the right one.

