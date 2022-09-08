Baker Mayfield hasn’t been a member of the Panthers all that long, but it has been long enough for him to be voted one of the team’s captains for the 2022 season.

The Panthers announced that Mayfield will be wearing a “C” on his jersey when he takes the field for his new team. Mayfield was acquired in a trade with the Browns in early July and was named the starting quarterback last month after competing with Sam Darnold for the job.

Mayfield is one of eight captains named by the Panthers on Thursday. Other teams have opted for a smaller number of captains. That group includes the 49ers and that decision has drawn notice because their starting quarterback Trey Lance came in seventh in voting, but head coach Kyle Shanahan opted to go with six captains.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Shaq Thompson, tackle Taylor Moton, cornerback Donte Jackson, defensive end Brian Burns, long snapper JJ Jansen, and safety Jeremy Chinn will be the other captatins in Carolina.

Baker Mayfield is one of eight Panthers captains originally appeared on Pro Football Talk