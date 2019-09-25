Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan calling him overrated: 'It's whatever'

Rex Ryan has never really been afraid to share his thoughts.

Now an ESPN commentator, Ryan seemed to stun some of his cohorts on “Get Up” on Monday when he said Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is “overrated as hell.”

‘Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason’

On Wednesday, Mayfield met with media and of course was asked about Ryan’s comments.

True to form, he responded with a dig of his own.

“It’s whatever... In the wise words of [Browns head coach] Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason.”

#Browns Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan saying he’s ‘overrated as hell’ pic.twitter.com/zESXi89cOk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2019

Ryan hasn’t coached since the Buffalo Bills fired him toward the end of the 2016 season.

‘That’s asinine to even say’

When he was asked to elaborate on Mayfield’s deficiencies, Ryan said the 2018 No. 1 pick is a one-read guy who improvises when his first look isn’t available; is too slow to outrun defenders when he takes off; is staring down receivers; and isn’t accurate down the field.

He may have been exaggerating - Ryan certainly is known to do that - but it’s not debatable that Mayfield hasn’t come out of the gate strong thus far this season. He’s completing 56.9 percent of his passes, down from 63.8 percent in his 14 games as a rookie, and has three passing touchdowns against five interceptions. He’s had at least one pick in each of the Browns’ three games.

Not that we’d expect much else, but Kitchens was quick to come to Mayfield’s defense.

“I appreciate his opinion and all that, but he is not in our building,” Kitchens said. “He has no idea what we are doing. I would answer that with that.”

As to Ryan’s charge that Mayfield is a “one-read quarterback,” Kitchens said, “No he is not. That is asinine to even say.”

With the Browns 1-2 as they head to Baltimore this Sunday after an offseason of hype, the only way to stop the comments, from Ryan or anyone, will be to start stringing together wins.

