Baker Mayfield: Officials were pretty bad today

The Browns entered the game with the second-most penalties, 48 for 423 yards. They had nine more Sunday for 83 more yards.

They weren’t happy with referee Adrian Hill’s officiating crew.

In his postgame news conference, Baker Mayfield broke down two plays he thought officials erred on.

“The refs are never an excuse,” Mayfield said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I’ll probably get fined for this, but they were pretty bad today. . . .It ticks me off.”

The Browns quarterback pointed to a blindside block penalty called receiver Jarvis Landry in the third quarter, contending it was not the correct call.

He also thought Landry scored on a fourth-and-one pass to the receiver, who stretched for the end zone as Bobby Wagner hit him. Officials ruled a fumble into the end zone, which Nick Chubb recovered in the end zone.

By rule, on a fourth down fumble, the only offensive player who can advance the ball is the player who lost possession. The Browns challenged the ruling on the field, but the play stood.

Since the Seahawks had 12 men on the field, the Browns got another chance from the 1 and Nick Chubb was dropped for a loss.

The Browns, though, did use the short field to score a touchdown on their next possession.

Of course, officials could say the Browns were pretty bad today with four turnovers.