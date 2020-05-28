Baker Mayfield on Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry: It’s their time now

Odell Beckham underwent core muscle surgery in January, and Jarvis Landry had hip surgery in February. The Browns receivers continue to rehab as Baker Mayfield works with some of his other teammates in his hometown of Austin, Texas.

“Them being a little bit banged up – well, not a little bit; they had to have surgery – it definitely hindered them, physically obviously but the mental part of it and the frustrations that came from that I think affected it more,’’ Mayfield said Wednesday in a conference call with beat reporters, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “That’s really frustrating if you’re not able to physically do the things you’re normally capable of doing. For them, I feel that frustration, but they are taking advantage of this time to get better. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do this year.”

Landry made his fifth Pro Bowl last season, with 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. Beckham added 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four scores.

Landry and Beckham, who played together at LSU, enter their second NFL season together with a sense of urgency. The window stays open only for so long, and players stay together for only so long.

“Those guys are working extremely hard,’’ Mayfield said. “They look really good, and they say they feel really good. It’s just a different mindset going into it. I think they went back to the basics. They’re ready to take over, and it’s their time now. They know that. We only have so many more opportunities together. They’re going to do it and everything for each other. I’m looking forward to seeing the productivity they have.”

Mayfield is sitting in on some of the receivers’ virtual meetings to help them get on the “same page” in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

