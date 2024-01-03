Baker Mayfield would not have practiced Wednesday due to injured ribs

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield's ribs were sore, but that he would be fine to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

That outlook is looking like less of a sure thing on Wednesday. The Buccaneers held a walkthrough rather than a full practice and Bowles said that Mayfield, who was injured on a hit by Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu on a late two-point conversion in a 23-13 Bucs loss, would not have taken part in practice if the team had held a regular session.

Mayfield spoke to reporters and said he will "do everything" he can in order to be in lineup this weekend. The Buccaneers win the NFC South with a win over Carolina.

If Mayfield cannot practice on Thursday, Kyle Trask will get the first-team work and he would also be in line to start if Mayfield can't go on Sunday.