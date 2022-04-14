Baker Mayfield is not doing himself any favors | You Pod to Win the Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cleveland BrownsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and NFL Media’s Jim Trotter discuss the continuing saga between Baker Mayfield and the Browns. The Cleveland QB continues to complain about his treatment by the Browns, and Jim Trotter has some strong words for the former number one overall pick. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.