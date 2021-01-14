Before the Browns beat the Steelers last Sunday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a video to Instagram that referenced Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s dismissive comments about the Browns.

Last weekend’s win set the Browns up for a game in Kansas City this Sunday and something tweeted by one of the Chiefs wideouts made its way back to Mayfield this week. Sammy Watkins was tweeting during the Browns’ win and a Chiefs fan replied to say “looks like we got some comp next week” in reference to Cleveland.

Watkins replied that “I wouldn’t go that far lol” and Mayfield was asked about that comment on Wednesday. Mayfield said that he doesn’t have a problem with it.

“I have no problem with it to be honest with you,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Because if you don’t have confidence you’re not going to have success. And those guys have been doing it together for a few years now. They have a ton of confidence in each other and so people get mad when you put it out there, you put it up for bulletin board material, but I don’t have a problem with it. It comes with the nature of this game that you’ve got to be confident and you’ve got to know and believe in yourself.”

Mayfield’s public reaction on Wednesday doesn’t mean that he or other Browns won’t have something else to say behind closed doors as they get themselves ready to play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Baker Mayfield: No problem with Sammy Watkins tweet dismissing Browns’ competitiveness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk