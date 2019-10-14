Baker Mayfield has NFL-leading 25 interceptions since start of 2018

Baker Mayfield‘s turnovers are killing the Browns.

He had his fourth three interception game of his career Sunday. The second-year quarterback has played only 20 games, with 19 starts.

Mayfield leads the NFL with 11 interceptions this season and his 25 dating to last season also lead the league, according to profootballfocus.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I think each and every interception has its own story,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I want Baker to continue to work to make better decisions. Then we need to work around him to make sure we’re where we need to be. Quarterback play is dictated by people around him being on same page.”

The Browns are 0-7 when Mayfield has a multi-interception game, according to Cabot.

Kitchens defended his quarterback after Sunday’s loss to Seattle when Mayfield went 22-of-37 for 249 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

“I thought Baker was wired in, focused, concentrated during the course of the week,’’ Kitchens said. “We had the best week of practice that we’ve had and did not execute in the critical situations, and I did not call good enough plays in critical situations. We are going to continue to get better each and every day.”

The Browns are off this week, giving them a chance to regroup before facing the Patriots.