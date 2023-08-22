Baker Mayfield named Buccaneers starting quarterback, replacing retired Tom Brady

Baker Mayfield will get the first crack at replacing Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers named Mayfield their starting quarterback to begin the 2023 season, declaring him the winner of a preseason competition with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

“Baker’s our starting quarterback, Kyle’s No. 2,” head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday.

“We love everything Kyle has done, and he’s gotten leaps and bounds better than he [was] in the spring,” Bowles said. “He’s continuing to get better and we’re excited about him. Baker’s our guy right now, experience-wise and understanding the playbook just a little bit better.”

Mayfield, 28, joined the Buccaneers in the offseason on a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million with an opportunity to fill the quarterback vacancy left by Brady, who retired in February.

The Cleveland Browns used the first overall pick on Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma, in the 2018 NFL Draft. He posted a 29-30 record over four seasons with the Browns, who traded him to the Carolina Panthers before the 2022 season. Mayfield went 2-8 in 10 starts with the Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Mayfield went 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown in his lone appearance this preseason. The 25-year-old Trask, who played college football at Florida, went 26-of-38 for 317 yards, a touchdown and an interception across his first two games.

“To earn the job, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Mayfield said Tuesday. “You never want to take those for granted. I’m one of 32 guys that can say they’re a starting quarterback in the NFL, so it’s a special honor. Living out a dream, but now is not the time to be satisfied.”

The Buccaneers seek to defend a division title in the lowly NFC South, which they won last year with an 8-9 record. They return star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are expected to be Mayfield’s top weapons.

The other teams in the division will also start different quarterbacks than they did in Week 1 of last season. The Panthers are going with 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young, while the Atlanta Falcons are turning to second-year pro Desmond Ridder, who started four games last year. The New Orleans Saints added Derek Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, in the offseason.

Brady, 45, played three years with Tampa Bay and won his seventh Super Bowl title in 2021 during his first season there. He briefly retired in early 2022 before deciding to play last season. In February’s retirement announcement, Brady said he was stepping away “for good.”