Baker Mayfield named AFC offensive player of the week

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was coming off injured ribs and a bad performance against the Steelers in Week 7, but he bounced back in a big way against the Bengals.

Mayfield was 22-of-28 for 297 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in a 37-34 win that lifted Cleveland to a 5-2 record on the season. The final three touchdown passes all came in the fourth quarter and all three of them put the Browns in the lead, including his 24-yard strike to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds to play in the game.

That effort led the NFL to name Mayfield as the AFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the second time that Mayfield has taken the honor and the other came in Week 16 of his rookie season.

Mayfield will try to keep things rolling in a home game against the Raiders this week.

