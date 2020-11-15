Baker Mayfield on Myles Garrett: 'Real G's move in silence like lasagna'

Mayfield on Myles Garrett: 'Real G's move in silence like lasagna' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Though the Browns escaped their game with the Texans with an ugly, hard-nosed 10-7 win on Sunday, the low scoring affair didn't stop Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield from giving one of the quotes of the season postgame when asked about his teammate Myles Garrett's performance.

"Myles took the approach, you know, that real G's move in silence like lasagna," Mayfield said.

It's a reference to Lil Wayne's line in the single "6'7" where the line has become popular thanks to its cleverness and controversy. There has been debate whether the "g" in "lasagna" is actually silent as it helps make a different sound phonetically.

Garrett's defensive showing on Sunday certainly warranted praise. He finished with six tackles and was credited with half a sack to his name, becoming the fastest Browns player to reach 40 career sacks and now leads the league in sacks with 9.5.