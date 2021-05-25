Baker Mayfield moves up in top-10 deep passers in the NFL

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
If the tired, false narrative that Baker Mayfield can’t throw the ball deep isn’t dead yet, here’s another shovel of dirt on the ridiculous notion. The NFL and Next Gen Stats released the top 10 deep ball throwers in 2020 and the Browns quarterback’s ranking matches his jersey number at six overall.

The figures from Next Gen Stats that landed Mayfield at No. 6 on passes of at least 20 air yards down the field.

Deep attempts: 23-of-47, 714 yards, 5:2 TD-to-INT ratio, 112.7 passer rating

Comp: 48.9%

xComp: 37.7%

CPOE: +11.2%

The “xComp” is expected completion percentage based on coverage and receiver. The “CPOE” is completion rate over expectation, which shows that Mayfield was really good at delivering a great deep ball. Mayfield thrives on play-action, which accounted for 12 of his 23 completions.

Mayfield bumps up from his No. 10 overall ranking in 2019, which was not exactly the best season for either Mayfield or the Browns. But he still proved he can throw the deep ball quite well.

The “completion over expectation” criteria as the primary factor winds up making it an unexpected list, with Daniel Jones of the Giants at the top and Patrick Mahomes outside the top 10. However, Mayfield proved he’s got the goods by uncorking the longest throw in air yards in 2020.

