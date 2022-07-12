Baker Mayfield meets the media in Carolina Tuesday

Baker Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers last week and Tuesday will bring an opportunity for the quarterback to speak to reporters for the first time since the deal went down.

The Panthers will be holding a press conference with Mayfield and General Manager Scott Fitterer that gets underway around noon.

Mayfield could field questions about his willingness to cut some of his $18 million-plus guaranteed salary in order to facilitate the trade to the NFC South team. He may also be asked about Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s underwhelming scouting report from before the 2018 draft and wide receiver Robbie Anderson‘s unenthusiastic reaction to trade chatter about Mayfield earlier this offseason.

There will also be discussion about competing with Sam Darnold for the starting job as Mayfield makes his first appearance as a member of the Panthers.

