Baker Mayfield makes Rams debut on 2nd drive, completes 1st pass for 21 yards

John Wolford got the start at quarterback for the Rams on Thursday night, but he played just three snaps before Sean McVay made a switch. After a quick three-and-out in which Wolford didn’t even attempt a pass, McVay plugged Baker Mayfield in at quarterback.

And right off the bat, Mayfield made a positive play. On his first pass attempt as a Ram, he completed a 21-yard dart to Van Jefferson to move the chains and help set up a field goal to get the Rams on the board with three points.

The Rams have all three quarterbacks active against the Raiders, including Bryce Perkins, but Sean McVay didn’t reveal who would play the most out of them. If Mayfield keeps making throws like this one, it’ll be hard to put Wolford back in there.

