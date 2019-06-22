Baker Mayfield makes good on ROY bet with Saquon Barkley

Baker Mayfield isn’t a welsher.

The Browns quarterback made good on his friendly (but expensive) wager with Giants running back Saquon Barkley regarding the 2018 offensive rookie of the year prize. Barkley won the award, so Mayfield commissioned a gold-and-diamond chain that says “QUADS.”

That’s a reference to Barkley’s enormous upper legs, and a truncated version of a nickname for which Barkley doesn’t particularly care: Saquad.

“It’ll say ‘quads’ on it,” Mayfield said in February, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Not ‘Saquads’ but just ‘quads.’ The two extra letters in there cost a little bit extra money, so we’ll stick with just ‘quads.'”

Barkley was bracing for something like that, and possibly worse.

“The bad thing about that is, the loser picks, so I don’t get to pick,” Barkley said after winning the offensive rookie of the year award over Mayfield, via Cabot. “With Baker Mayfield, you never know what you’re going to get. But yeah, we made a little fun bet just to show that obviously we both want to win this award, but it’s bigger than us. . . . It’s about a friendship, and the love that we have for each other. But I did win, so I do get a chain and he gets to pick and whatever he picks I’m just going to wear it and that’s a gift.”

Barkley now has it. And Mayfield hasn’t disclosed how much it cost.

Hopefully, Mayfield didn’t buy it from Drew Brees‘ jeweler. Hopefully, Barkley won’t leave it unattended while he goes for a workout.