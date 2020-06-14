Baker Mayfield‘s offseason motto was “moving in silence.” But after the death of George Floyd on May 25, followed by nationwide protests, the Browns quarterback is speaking out. Loudly.

And, frankly, he doesn’t care what anybody thinks.

Mayfield expanded on his earlier Instagram post after receiving flak from some fans for vowing to kneel for the national anthem this season.

“Everybody so upset about my comment doesn’t understand the reasoning behind kneeling in the first place,” Mayfield wrote on his Instagram story. ”Nate [Boyer, a former NFL player and Green Beret,] and Kap [Colin Kaepernick] came to an agreement that kneeling was the most respectful way to support our military while also standing up for equality.

“I have the utmost respect for our military, cops, and people that serve our country. It’s about equality and everybody being treated the same because we’re all human. It’s been ignored for too long and that is my fault as well for not becoming more educated and staying silent.

“If I lose fans, that’s okay. I’ve always spoken my mind. And that’s from the heart.”

Mayfield’s initial post about his pregame intentions came in response to a fan who asked the quarterback to “please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season.” Mayfield answered: “pull your head out. I absolutely am.”

Mayfield worked out in an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt on Saturday, posting video on Instagram.

Baker Mayfield: If I lose fans for kneeling, that’s OK originally appeared on Pro Football Talk