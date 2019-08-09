Browns QB Baker Mayfield looks ready for prime time with 24-yard TD dart vs. Redskins

The hype around the Cleveland Browns is deafening.

Baker Mayfield’s opening drive of the preseason against the Washington Redskins will do nothing to mute it.

The second-year Browns quarterback torched the Washington defense Thursday, hitting 5-of-6 passes for 77 yards during his first and only appearance in the game.

Midseason form

He capped it off with a 24-yard dart to receiver Rashard Higgins that thread the needle between a pair of Washington defenders.

Sure, it’s the preseason. But that throw’s impressive any time of year.

Baker Mayfield didn't need Odell Beckham Jr. to make a big first impression in Cleveland's preseason opener. (Getty)

The Browns are slated for four prime-time games this season and favored by many to make their first playoff appearance since 2002. Mayfield looks ready.

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t take field

Those anticipating their first glimpse of Odell Beckham Jr. in a Browns uniform will have to wait.

The Pro Bowl receiver and newly acquired running back Kareem Hunt both sat during Thursday’s preseason opener.

