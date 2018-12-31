Baker Mayfield looking forward to many more matchups with Lamar Jackson
Neither Baker Mayfield nor Lamar Jackson opened the season as their team’s starting quarterback, but they were in the lineup for a Week 17 game that had a lot riding on it.
Jackson was trying to get the Ravens into the playoffs while Mayfield was trying to get the Browns a winning record and that provided the backdrop for an entertaining close to the regular season. Jackson ran for two touchdowns as the Ravens went up 20-7 in the first half and Mayfield threw three touchdowns to lead a comeback effort that fell short when C.J. Mosley intercepted him with just over a minute left in the game.
The 26-24 Baltimore win was the first matchup between the two first-round picks and there should be many more to come.
“Lamar is a great player,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “He did so many great things today, running the ball and passing the ball. I think it’s going to be me versus him for a while in this division, and I am looking forward to it.”
Mayfield isn’t alone on that front, but we’ll have to wait at least nine months before the second chapter will get underway.