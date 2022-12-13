Given the way that last Thursday night’s game against the Raiders ended, there probably wasn’t a great need for the Rams to officially name Baker Mayfield their quarterback moving forward and there’s even less of one given the health of John Wolford.

Wolford has been dealing with a neck injury for several weeks and head coach Sean McVay said that he will likely miss Monday night’s game against the Packers because of the injury. That leaves Mayfield in line to make his first start for the team.

Mayfield replaced Wolford after three snaps last Thursday and led a pair of fourth quarter touchdown drives to lift the Rams to a 17-16 win.

The game came two days after Mayfield joined the team as a waiver claim, so he’ll have considerably more time to soak up the offense before getting back on the field against Green Bay.

Baker Mayfield in line to start, John Wolford likely out this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk