Baker Mayfield leads improbable comeback in first appearance for L.A. Rams

Things didn’t work out for Baker Mayfield in Carolina, but it didn’t take long for him to find a new home in Los Angeles. After being claimed just a few days ago, Mayfield entered the game for the Rams and helped them earn a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

The come-from-behind victory included an eight-play, 98-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left in the game.

Mayfield was 4 of 6 on the final drive for 80 yards and a touchdown.

With just four games remaining until the playoffs, it’s unlikely the Rams could earn a berth, but with San Francisco losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the door is open a smidge for Mayfield and Los Angeles to make a late push if they can find some more “Baker Magic.”

In the win, Baker Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and a touchdown, the game-winner. It’ll be interesting to see what he can do in Sean McVay’s offense with a few more days of prep time before the Rams travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

Baker Mayfield picked the perfect time to break the ice for his first touchdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Baker Mayfield only knows one way.

You knew Baker was going to be fired up after this one.

Except that it wasn’t. Mayfield was helped along the way by a couple of Raiders penalties — a pass interference call that negated an interception, and an unsportsmanlike conduct call that put the Rams in good stead after a sack — but it was what the Raiders did on the final play of that drive that gave Mayfield and the Rams one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. – Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Mayfield said on Amazon’s postgame coverage that he couldn’t believe the Raiders were in press coverage with 15 seconds left and the Rams needing a touchdown to win. – Da Silva, The Rams Wire

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on their 2-yard line. They had no timeouts. They had a quarterback who had been with the team for two days. Yet, Baker Mayfield somehow directed a 98-yard drive to lead the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. – Barry Werner, Touchdown Wire

