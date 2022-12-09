Baker Mayfield leads improbable comeback win in 1st game with Rams

Baker Mayfield finally had himself a heroic performance in what’s been a nightmarish 2022 season. But, it came in his very first game following his departure from the Carolina Panthers.

Literally two days after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield led the reigning (and struggling) Super Bowl champions to an improbable come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Mayfield and the Rams, who had almost no offense to speak of throughout the night, began their climb back from a 16-3 hole at the 12:20 mark of the fourth quarter. They’d go on a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive—which lasted over nine minutes—in cutting the deficit to 16-10.

After forcing the Raiders to a three-and-out on the next possession, Los Angeles started on their own 2-yard line with just 1:45 left. Mayfield then charged the Rams 98 yards downfield—a miraculous touch that ended in a beautiful, game-winning 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Down six with 1:41 to go backed up your own two-yard line? @bakermayfield was feeling dangerous. 😤 pic.twitter.com/gDuUL1QsZH — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022

Mayfield finished the game having completed 22 of his 35 passes for 230 yards, the score and no interceptions. His 91.4 passer rating was the highest of the campaign.

And even though Mayfield never did that for them, there are probably a lot of Panthers who are quite happy for their ex-teammate right about now.

