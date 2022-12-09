Baker Mayfield leads improbable comeback win in 1st game with Rams

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Baker Mayfield finally had himself a heroic performance in what’s been a nightmarish 2022 season. But, it came in his very first game following his departure from the Carolina Panthers.

Literally two days after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield led the reigning (and struggling) Super Bowl champions to an improbable come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Mayfield and the Rams, who had almost no offense to speak of throughout the night, began their climb back from a 16-3 hole at the 12:20 mark of the fourth quarter. They’d go on a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive—which lasted over nine minutes—in cutting the deficit to 16-10.

After forcing the Raiders to a three-and-out on the next possession, Los Angeles started on their own 2-yard line with just 1:45 left. Mayfield then charged the Rams 98 yards downfield—a miraculous touch that ended in a beautiful, game-winning 23-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Mayfield finished the game having completed 22 of his 35 passes for 230 yards, the score and no interceptions. His 91.4 passer rating was the highest of the campaign.

And even though Mayfield never did that for them, there are probably a lot of Panthers who are quite happy for their ex-teammate right about now.

Related

Panthers QB Sam Darnold on Baker Mayfield: Nothing but a class act

Panthers, Steve Wilks wanted to 'extend courtesy' with release of Baker Mayfield

List

Panthers fans react to Baker Mayfield's release

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Play by play of Baker Mayfield and Rams’ game-winning 98-yard touchdown drive

    The 98-yard, game-winning drive by the Rams, play by play

  • Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders in final minute, 17-16

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams' brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions' six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Los Angeles trailed 16-3 after Daniel Carlson's third field goal with 12:20 to play, but Mayfield engineered a 75-yard drive capped by Cam Akers' TD run with 3:19 to play.

  • Raiders collapse against Rams, lose 17-16

    Raiders collapse against Rams, lose 17-16

  • Rams come back to stun Raiders, 17-16: Instant analysis of incredible Week 14 win

    Recapping one of the craziest games of the NFL season, a 17-16 win by the Rams over the Raiders

  • Fade the Rams against the Raiders, especially if Baker Mayfield starts

    Baker Mayfield joined the team Tuesday. He might start Thursday.

  • Eagles’ Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox soaking up every moment together

    Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox have been teammates for over a decade and they're soaking up every moment together. By Dave Zangaro

  • Tom Brady heads home for rare road game vs. 49ers

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty. Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers (6-6) take on the 49ers (8-4) in a matchup of first-place teams. ''That's where I fell in love with football,'' Brady said.

  • Guide to Space Industry ETF Investing

    According to Morgan Stanley, the global space industry could generate revenue of $1.1 trillion or more in 2040, up from about $350 billion in 2018.

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • KJ Simpson scores 27 in Colorado’s rivalry win over Colorado State

    Colorado men's basketball earned a 93-65 win over in-state rival Colorado State. KJ Simpson scored 27 points and hit five 3-pointers in the victory.

  • Bobby Wagner moves into 10th all-time in career tackles

    Bobby Wagner now has more tackles than all but 9 players in NFL history

  • 49ers rookie Purdy to make starting debut vs. Brady's Bucs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. ''I think it's awesome in terms of Tom Brady coming and playing and playing his team, but at the same time, I'm playing the defense,'' Purdy said Thursday.

  • Most Shocking ‘Harry & Meghan’ Revelations So Far, From Nazi Costumes to Hushed Racism

    The first half of the royal couple’s six-part series offered tactful revelations about the “toxic” mentality of the British press and the Royal Family in the lead-up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

  • Georgia man charged with murdering ex-wife's divorce attorney, burning office

    A Georgia man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire.

  • 49ers' Nick Bosa is Defensive Player of Year candidate in DeMeco Ryans' eyes

    DeMeco Ryans believes Nick Bosa is the clear and obvious choice for the Defensive Player of the Year award and is playing the best football of his career.

  • Michigan basketball's Dug McDaniel stars in first start, a 90-75 win at Minnesota

    Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and Dug McDaniel, in his first start at point guard, had 15 points as Michigan basketball won at Minnesota, 90-75.

  • Nets’ Kevin Durant says pick-and-roll with Kyrie Irving gives team ‘versatility’

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant says that the pick-and-roll with Kyrie Irving gives the Nets versatility in how to attack defenses.

  • Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16

    Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Rams' brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter to propel Los Angeles to a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions' six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Mayfield said he had “a lot of emotions” after an improbable end to a frantic four-day period which he began as a third-stringer for the Panthers and ended in celebration on the West Coast.

  • Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian swapped for Brittney Griner?

    STORY: Who is Viktor Bout… the Russian arms dealer the U.S. swapped for imprisoned basketball star Brittney Griner?The 55-year-old has been dubbed “the merchant of death” and “the sanctions buster” for his ability to get around arms embargoes.For almost two decades, Bout became the world’s most notorious arms dealer,selling weapons to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.His notoriety even inspired a Hollywood film starring Nicholas Cage.Here's what else we know about him.Little is known about Bout's origins.Biographies generally agree he was born in 1967 in Dushanbe, then the capital of Soviet Tajikistan.A gifted linguist, he later used his reported command of English, French, Portuguese, Arabic and Persian to build his international arms empire.A stint in the Soviet army followed,where Bout served as a military translator including in Angola, a country that would later become central to his business.His big breakthrough came in the days after the collapse of the Communist bloc when he cashed in on a sudden glut of discarded Soviet era weaponry.In 2007, Douglas Farah and Stephen Braun wrote a biography entitled "Merchant of Death: Guns, Planes, and the Man Who Makes War Possible."It reported the following details of Bout's shadowy trade.Bout interwove his arms trafficking empire with a seemingly innocuous logistics business,He appeared to have little in the way of firm ideology, placing business above politics.His clients included rebel groups and militias from Congo, to Angola and Liberia.In Afghanistan, he sold guns to Islamist Taliban insurgents and their foes in the pro-Western Northern Alliance.The end only came in 2008, after an elaborate sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Bangkok.There, Bout was arrested by Thai police.After two years of diplomatic wrangling, Bout was extradited to the U.S. -- where he faced a raft of charges, including conspiracy to support terrorists, conspiracy to kill Americans, and money laundering.In 2012, he was convicted and sentenced by a court in Manhattan to 25 years in prison.The Russian state has been keen to get him back ever since.Experts say the Russian state's continued interest in Bout,plus his skills and connections in the international arms trade, hint strongly at Russian intelligence ties.In interviews, Bout has said he attended Moscow's Military Institute of Foreign Languages, which serves as a training ground for military intelligence officers.

  • Baker Mayfield doesn't start for Rams, but he was in for the 2nd series

    The Rams kept their starting QB decision to themselves.