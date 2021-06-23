Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson could get extended before Josh Allen

After three NFL seasons, Josh Allen is among the top quarterbacks in his draft class. The only other who might be ahead of him is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a former MVP.

That could be debatable, but what’s really not up for question is that Allen, Jackson and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield are the three most successful QBs from the the 2018 NFL draft.

As it goes with the league’s rookie contracts, all three are currently hot-button topics for their respective fan bases and teams. That’s because it’s around the time where long-term extensions are starting to be discussed.

Buffalo has asked that question plenty regarding Allen, however, recent reports suggest that both Mayfield and Jackson might get an extension signed before the Bills QB does.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it appears that Mayfield is the closest to inking such a contract. Fowler explained that the reasoning behind that might be because Mayfield has been good, but not great so far in his career like Allen and Jackson have.

In terms of Jackson, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this week that he is already in discussions with the Ravens about an extension. There appears to be a bit more urgency there in comparison to an Allen-Bills extension. Both Allen and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane have expressed patience in terms of when a deal could get done.

Although, there is a grey area with Jackson’s extension because his contract is being negotiated by his mother. He does not have an agent. Considering that oddity, it’s unknown if that could accelerate or stall negotiations.

Specifically involving Allen, a recent update did suggest he’s willing to construct his contract in a way which helps the Bills. However, there has not been any recent reports on how close such a deal would be completed.

