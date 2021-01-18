The Browns’ best season in a generation has come to an end with the team’s 22-17 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

Though Cleveland won a playoff game for the first time since 1994, that positivity wasn’t on quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s mind following this weekend’s contest.

“It sucks, to be quite honest with you guys,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It sucks because so many people have sacrificed so much during this process and this very strange season and overcame adversity. So many people have stepped up — families of players and families of staff — and everybody sacrificed so much for us to be able to do this. It is just unfortunate for us to come up short.”

Mayfield finished 23-of-37 passing for 204 yards with a touchdown and interception in the divisional round. He also had three carries for 11 yards.

The third-year quarterback admitted the playoff loss will sting for a while, but did have a positive vibe regarding Cleveland’s future.

“Obviously, each year there is turnover inside the locker room, which is unfortunate because we had an extremely special group here,” Mayfield said. “I told some of the guys that know for sure going to be back that we’ll be back. As I have said and restated throughout as the season has gone on, there is a new standard here and that is to be expected.

“This is going to leave a bad taste in our guys’ mouth for extra motivation through the offseason, but yeah, we have come a long way since I first got here. We are not done yet, and that is the best part. Obviously, it hurts to have to wait until next September to have to play, but it is what it is.”

Baker Mayfield: It is just unfortunate for us to come up short originally appeared on Pro Football Talk