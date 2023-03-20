Baker Mayfield joins 'NFL Now' to talk signing with Buccaneers

Tom Izzo leaned on star guard and native New Yorker Tyson Walker to get Michigan State to Madison Square Garden for the Sweet 16.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
Until there is a new development, there’s no real reason to say anything. It nevertheless remains surprising that the Packers and Jets have yet to find a way to bridge the gap in their respective positions regarding a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. As previously mentioned, it’s a deadline-driven [more]
The C.J. Gardner-Johnson news was a bummer for Eagles fans, but his agency took things to a whole new level on Sunday evening. By Adam Hermann
All eyes are on the Bears to draft an offensive lineman or defensive lineman with their first round pick, but when this cornerback fell to them, they couldn't resist.
Lamar Jackson is better than Jared Goff, so why arent the Lions making a push for the Ravens QB? Mike Florio and Chris Simms have some ideas.
At his introductory news conference with the Cincinnati Bengals, offensive tackle Orlando Brown was asked about playing with the Chiefs in 2022.
The most notable part of this year’s Sweet 16 might be how many of men’s college basketball’s perennial juggernauts aren’t part of it.
Sergio Garcia responded to barbs thrown by Fred Couples while also adding that he plans on enjoying the Masters Champions Dinner.
More than four days into free agency, no potential suitor has conclusively been linked to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Could the Patriots eventually make a run at him? Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently lobbied for his former team to make the move. “If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt [more]
Kansas State used a football-style inbound play against Kentucky. Coach Jerome Tang named it after Patrick Mahomes.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
The Bears' big free-agency splash is over, but there are still several available veterans who could fit Ryan Poles' value-based approach.
Is there still a chance the Patriots trade for DeAndre Hopkins? The star wide receiver recently followed a pair of New England players on social media as rumors continue to swirl.
It appears the Patriots still have interest in DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr., although they're reportedly playing the long game on both wide receivers.
The Bills signed another free agent wide receiver, Trent Sherfield, formerly of the Cardinals, 49ers and Dolphins.
The Detroit Lions have created nearly $22 million in cap space by restructuring Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris' deals and cutting Michael Brockers.
Should Vic Fangio buy a boat? A house on the beach? Open a little restaurant? The man can do whatever he wants after Stephen Ross opened up his big Dolphin wallet.
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
The Cowboys will have three free agents visiting their practice facility Monday. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that running back Ronald Jones, linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga will undergo physicals and meet with key personnel at The Star. The Cowboys have not signed any free agents from other teams [more]