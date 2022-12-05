Breaking News:

Justin Verlander joining Mets on 2-year deal

Would Baker Mayfield joining 49ers make sense after Jimmy Garoppolo injury?

Matt Maiocco
·2 min read

How 49ers should approach Mayfield's availability amid backup need originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As soon as the 49ers discovered the disheartening news that Jimmy Garoppolo’s season was over, general manager John Lynch and the personnel department got to work.

The team did not see enough from practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason in his short time with the organization to entrust him with the backup role behind new starter Brock Purdy.

So the 49ers on Sunday evening reportedly signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, 36, off the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

On Monday, a notable veteran quarterback became available.

The Carolina Panthers waived Baker Mayfield, who reportedly asked for his release. Sam Darnold has emerged as the Panthers’ starter with P.J. Walker ready to step in as Carolina’s backup.

At this stage, nobody is taking Purdy’s job.

He beat out Nate Sudfeld for a roster spot in training camp, and the organization believes he is a good fit for the 49ers' offensive approach.

“He doesn't have to do too much,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “He has so many weapons on that side of the ball to just get the ball to, and his job is just to protect the football. We have a really good offense. He is in the best position possible.”

Still, there is really no good reason for the 49ers to close the door on the possibility of bringing in Mayfield to see if he has what it takes to serve as an insurance policy.

Should the 49ers be interested? Absolutely. But will they get an opportunity to add Mayfield to their roster? Doubtful.

The 49ers won their fifth consecutive game on Sunday -- an impressive 33-17 showing against the Miami Dolphins -- to improve to 8-4 on the season.

Only five teams in the NFL have a record better than the 49ers, and it seems as if there will be multiple waiver claims on Mayfield. The claiming team with the worse record will get Mayfield. The 49ers are far down the list.

The claiming period for Mayfield will end on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Garoppolo will be placed on injured reserve, and that would open a roster spot to add a player, such as Mayfield.

The 49ers would have nothing to lose with such a no-risk move.

After all, Mayfield is affordable with a salary of $1.35 million for the remainder of the season. If it does not work out, they could release him at any time.

RELATED: 'Perfectionist' Purdy pleased with 49ers' win but not satisfied

Of course, he comes with quite the reputation, too.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, so there is no denying he has talent.

He is potentially the best quarterback who does not have a team. And if it becomes obvious he does not fit, the 49ers can simply move on without breaking stride.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Lovie Smith assesses Texans’ performance against their former quarterback

    Smith seemed impressed by his defense's ability to shut down the #Browns' starting quarterback despite the #Texans' loss in Week 13

  • Brock Purdy touchdown pass gives 49ers 17-10 halftime lead over Dolphins

    Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury and is out for the rest of Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins, but San Francisco still leads 17-10 heading into halftime. Third-string quarterback — and last pick of the 2022 draft — Brock Purdy has acquitted himself well so far, throwing for going 12-of-19 passing for 116 yards with two [more]

  • NFL Week 13 awards: Nick Bosa, defenses steal show

    Peter King reveals which players and coaches left the biggest mark on Week 13, from Nick Bosa's defensive efforts, to Joe Burrow defeating Patrick Mahomes.

  • 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the NFL's top teams. Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The first-place 49ers (8-4) have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

  • China's patchy COVID rule easing sows confusion

    STORY: A partial easing of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs seems to have sowed confusion across China on Monday. In the capital Beijing, residents expressed mixed feelings about the changes. This man was pleased COVID tests are no longer required for public transport, and hoped it’s the first step towards reopening after the pandemic. While some others cast doubt on the logic behind the move. “They just change the measures when they want. For example, a mall could re-open on Saturday, but people were only notified on Friday night. It’s very strange and surprising to me, because there are more cases now, but they opened the mall. Yet dine-in still banned, but I guess it'll be allowed soon.” Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures contrast sharply with the rest of the world, which has largely decided to live with the virus. The strict approach has battered the world's second-largest economy and put mental strain on hundreds of millions. On Sunday, dozens of students protested at a university in the central province of Wuhan, against its COVID policies. In a video obtained by Reuters, the students could be heard demanding school officials “make the process open, make information transparent”. It follows a series of anti-lockdown demonstrations late last month, in what was mainland China’s biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012. Although the protests largely petered out amid a heavy police presence across major cities, regional authorities have cut back on lockdowns, quarantine rules and testing requirements to varying degrees. According to Reuters’ sources, China will also soon announce a nationwide easing of testing and allow some positive cases and close contacts to isolate at home instead of a government facility.

  • Mike McDaniel: We’re equipped to take this piece of adversity and get better from it

    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had one of his worst performances of the season in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, throwing an interception for the first time since September. While Tagovailoa tossed a 75-yard touchdown on the first play, the 49ers’ vaunted defense tightened up for much of the rest of the contest. Tagovailoa completed a [more]

  • 49ers maintain NFC West lead, lose QB Jimmy Garoppolo for rest of season

    The 49ers improved to 8-4 and maintained their lead in the NFC West but lost QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season.

  • To no one’s surprise, Patriots-Raiders Week 15 game reportedly kicked out of primetime slot

    Week 15 game featuring the struggling Patriots and Raiders kicked out of primetime Sunday Night Football spot.

  • Brock Purdy: Every single week I prepare like I’m the starter

    Brock Purdy is now the 49ers’ starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday, and he says he’s ready for it. Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in this year’s NFL draft and had only played in mop-up duty until yesterday, said he has worked all season to have himself ready to go [more]

  • Tua Tagovailoa feels “as good as I can be after a game”

    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the 49ers with an ankle injury after being strip-sacked by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in the fourth quarter and he provided a bit of an update about his condition after the game. Tagovailoa said, via David Furones of the Miami Herald, that he’s feeling “as [more]

  • Jets keep final AFC playoff spot with five weeks left with help from Raiders

    Jets remain the last team in despite the Week 13 loss

  • Jimmy Garoppolo's Latest Drama

    Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 13's biggest storylines, including Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending ankle injury. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Dolphins Week 15 game vs. Bills flexed to Saturday night

    Miami will play a night game for the second week in a row.

  • Nico Collins set high water mark for yardage in a season vs. Browns

    Collins surpassed his 2021 output with three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in the #Texans' loss to the #Browns in Week 13

  • Carolina Panthers waive ex-No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield. Will the 49ers claim him?

    Mayfield started Carolina's first five games before suffering an injury and then being benched. He will become a free agent if he clears waivers.

  • England Roars Past Senegal, Will Face France in Quarterfinal

    England secured a 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday and will now face the 2018 defending champions France in the quarterfinal.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers to sign Josh Johnson as Brock Purdy's new backup quarterback

    The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.

  • Baker Mayfield released by Panthers one day after 49ers' QB turmoil

    The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, just months after trading a draft pick to the Browns in exchange for the former top pick.

  • World Cup 2022: Croatia GK Dominik Livakovic saves 3 penalty kicks in shootout win over Japan

    Croatia's last four World Cup knockout round wins have come in either penalty kicks or extra time.

  • Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 14

    With six teams on bye and playoff spots on the line in Week 14, check out two early fantasy waiver wire options to consider.