Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks stopped short of ruling quarterback Baker Mayfield out when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, but it looks like a real long shot for Mayfield to get on the field.

Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and reports indicated that he will miss time as a result of the injury, so missing a second straight practice on Thursday seems to be foreshadowing him being ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

P.J. Walker will start when and if that happens with Jacob Eason coming up from the practice squad to back him up.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn also seems unlikely to play this weekend. He missed another practice with injured ribs.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Olive (thigh) missed practice. Cornerback C.J. Henderson (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), tight end Stephen Sullivan (back), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), and cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) were listed as limited participants.

Baker Mayfield, Jaycee Horn remain out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk