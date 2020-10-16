The three most important players on the Browns’ offense are all questionable for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Cleveland listed quarterback Baker Mayfield and receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as questionable.

Mayfield has been dealing with a chest injury, Landry hurt his ribs and hip, and Beckham has been out with an illness. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that all three still have a good chance of playing, and that while the team is currently keeping Beckham away, he is feeling better today and could rejoin the Browns when they travel to Pittsburgh tomorrow.

With the Browns 4-1 and the Steelers 4-0, Sunday’s game is one of the biggest the Browns have played in recent years. They’re hoping to be at something close to full strength.

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham all questionable vs. Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk