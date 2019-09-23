Baker Mayfield is 'overrated as hell' according to Rex Ryan

Baker Mayfield is taking heat for the Cleveland Browns’ offensive struggles. After scoring just 13 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield was called out by former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan.

How bad did it get? Well, Ryan called Mayfield “overrated as hell.”

Haha talk to em Rex! Rex Ryan has had enough and he ain’t lyin lol.. Joe Thomas ain’t walking through those doors anytime soon... they better fix that offensive tackle issue before the 49ers game in 2 weeks lol pic.twitter.com/jDPx4YX92v — CrockTIME (@eric_crocker) September 23, 2019

After casually dropping that line, Ryan is asked to explain why he thinks Mayfield is overrated. Here’s a list of all the things Ryan says Mayfield needs to fix:

• He’s a one-read guy who improvises when his first look isn’t there.

• He’s too slow to outrun guys when he takes off.

• He’s not getting the ball out in rhythm.

• He’s staring down guys.

• He’s not that accurate down the field.

• He didn’t get the ball out quick enough against the Rams.

That’s a long list, and while Ryan is perhaps exaggerating a bit, Mayfield hasn’t been great to open the season. Through three games, Mayfield has thrown 3 touchdowns against 5 interceptions. He’s seen his completion percentage drop from 63.8 percent last season to 56.9 percent in 2019. He hasn’t produced like people expected.

But that doesn’t mean Mayfield is bound to play like this forever. He has plenty of talent, and looked like a potential star last season. There’s a scenario where Mayfield and the offense gets on track and he starts playing like a superstar talent again.

So, is Mayfield overrated? If Ryan is talking about right now Mayfield not living up to the expectations placed on him during the offseason, maybe. But if Ryan is suggesting Mayfield will continue to be this bad, that seems unlikely.

That’s not to dismiss Ryan’s criticisms. Mayfield hasn’t played like an All-Pro to open the season. But it’s just as foolish to assume what Mayfield has done in a three-game sample will continue to happen, especially when Mayfield showed he could play better than this last year.

