Baker Mayfield injury: Buccaneers QB exits matchup vs. Colts briefly with leg issue

Baker Mayfield was injured in the first quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

On first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Mayfield took the snap and powered forward in an attempt to reach the end zone. He was wrapped up by Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and another defender shoved him from from the front. The quarterback rolled onto the turf short of the goal line.

Mayfield laid on the ground with his right leg extended. Buccaneers trainers examined the quarterback before he stood up and limped off.

Kyle Trask filled in for the rest of the drive and failed to get Tampa Bay in the end zone. They settled for a 21-yard field goal that put them up 3-0.

Mayfield went 5-of-8 for 56 yards on the Buccaneers' opening drive, which ate up 7:32 of the clock. He sent a 19-yard laser to Mike Evans to put Tampa Bay on the one-yardline.

Tampa Bay's communications department posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Mayfield suffered an ankle injury and was expected to return. He was back in the field on their next possession.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baker Mayfield injury: Buccaneers QB hurts ankle vs. Colts