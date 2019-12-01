Baker Mayfield injures hand but returns, Odell Beckham has injury scare too

In the matter of a few moments, the Cleveland Browns lost their two most indispensable players just before halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thankfully, neither injury ended up being too bad.

First it was quarterback Baker Mayfield. As he followed through on a pass his right throwing hand hit a Steelers lineman’s helmet. He grabbed at his thumb in pain, and trainers led him back to the locker room with a couple seconds left in the half. Garrett Gilbert took over at quarterback. Mayfield came out of the locker room with a glove on his hand and returned to start the second half. However, it will be worth watching going forward to see if Mayfield’s hand injury affects his play.

Then it got worse. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was led back to the locker room with two seconds left in the half and the Browns with the ball, indicating he was injured too. Beckham returned as well in the second half.

The Browns are already playing without defensive end Myles Garrett, who is suspended for at least the rest of this season due to his role in a brawl with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. So it was a sigh of relief that Mayfield and Beckham could keep going.

The Browns had somehow gotten themselves back in the AFC playoff picture, but they can’t afford any more personnel losses.

