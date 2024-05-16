Baker Mayfield helps volunteer with Fifth Third Bank at Feeding Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With inflation so many people are struggling to feed their families, so Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Baker Mayfield teamed up with Fifth Third Bank and Feeding Tampa Bay on Thursday to be the change he wants to see.

“It’s fun. Obviously, these people are giving their time to volunteer, so to just be able to bring some smiles and some fun to it, obviously pack some food and make a difference,” Mayfield said.

A look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2024 NFL Draft picks

The 60 volunteers who came out from Fifth Third know it, and they have all faith in their Tampa Bay Bucs team this season.

“I’m a huge Baker fan. I’m a huge Bucs fan. I love sports but number one is the Tampa Bay Bucs. It’s about the community. One thing about sports — football — in particular, brings people together from all walks of life. There’s a lot of diversity and we all have one thing in common: we cheer for our team and build a stronger community,” Fifth Third Bank Regional President Cary Putrino said.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers drop 2024 NFL schedule

“It’s exciting for us to walk into this warehouse and see everybody in the same T-shirts. All the volunteers are special, especially when individuals and groups like Fifth Third Bank. It’s exciting for us,” Feeding Tampa Bay Chief External Officer Lorena Hardwick said.

“Just tackling food security, so obviously inflation and prices go up on food. Unfortunately, a lot of families can’t afford that so just being able to help give back so it’s obviously important,” Mayfield said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.