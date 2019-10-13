Baker Mayfield heads to locker room, returns

The Browns got off to a hot start, but now have what could be a serious problem.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has just headed to the locker room with Browns medical personnel.

Mayfield appeared to come up wincing after a run, and a few plays later, he dropped to one knee after a throw, in apparent pain.

Mayfield came back out after a few minutes, so he may be well enough to return.

Garrett Gilbert is the Browns backup and only other quarterback on the roster at the moment.

The situation makes worse a bit of a rough spot for their offense, which got out to a 20-6 lead but then turned the ball over on three of their last four possessions, including a pair of interceptions by Mayfield.

That’s allowed the Seahawks to come back to take a 25-20 lead.