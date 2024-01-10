Baker Mayfield happy for extra day of rest, recovery for ankle

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's ribs landed him on last week's injury report and his ankle is going to be the reason why he's on there this week.

Mayfield told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that he is dealing with an ankle injury as the team moves toward their playoff opener against the Eagles. That game will be played on Monday night and Mayfield said that he's grateful to have the additional time to heal before they have to take the field.

"Got a little ankle injury pretty early in the game," Mayfield said, via Sara Walsh of NFL Media. "One of those things, as the week goes on feel better and better. Good rehab work done on it, see how it goes. Luckily, the blessing is we play on Monday night. An extra day or rest and recovery for me."

There's no indication that Mayfield's availability is in any jeopardy, but it will remain to be seen if he's hampered by it at all against a reeling Eagles defense.