Baker Mayfield had 3 of NFL’s 20 most improbable completions of Week 14

Baker Mayfield didn’t just take what the defense gave him and check the ball down in his Rams debut last week against the Raiders. He made things happen by pushing it down the field and giving his receivers a chance.

In a season that’s lacked big plays for the Rams, it was fun to see him taking shots downfield for the likes of Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell – even if not all of them were completed.

He did complete a few of them, of course, including the game-winner to Jefferson with 9 seconds left. That throw, along with two others to Skowronek, ranked among the 20 most improbable completions in the NFL in Week 14.

According to Next Gen Stats, Mayfield’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson was the 14th-most improbable completion of the week, coming in with a completion probability of 30.4%. His 32-yard pass to Skowronek ranked 19th (31.4%), and his 22-yarder to Skowronek earlier in the game was 20th (31.8%).

Below is a highlight of each of those throws.

Baker Mayfield 🎯 Ben Skowronek on 3rd & 13!pic.twitter.com/4KEwh3k9yf — LA Rams Nation (@RamsNationCP) December 9, 2022

It’s been a dreadful season for both the Rams and for Mayfield, but they saw each saw a glimmer of hope on Thursday night in what was a miraculous comeback against Las Vegas.

Hopefully they can carry that over into Week 15 against the Packers.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire