Baker Mayfield gives masterclass on chugging beer at Indians game

Move over Matthew Stafford and David Bakhtiari, there’s a new clubhouse leader for best beer chugging performance in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showed up to the Indians game on Saturday and put his fellow NFLers to shame with an absolutely epic display of consumption when he was inevitably shown on the jumbotron.

"Coach told me to work on my shotgun formation tonight."



-Baker Mayfield probably 🍺



(via @sammywilk) pic.twitter.com/C9c7J0LAOz — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) August 4, 2019

Big 12 quarterbacks and shotgun formations are just too inseparable. Bonus points for breaking out the Francisco Lindor jersey as well. But what makes Mayfield’s attempt even more amazing is how he used his teeth to puncture the can in the first place.

That’s next level dedication and tolerance to pain.

(This is where it would be easy to make a joke about Cleveland quarterbacks being used to pain, but clearly it’s a new era for the Browns so those kind of remarks can wait to see how this season plays out.)

It’s certainly better than when Stafford downed a pint and showed up Aaron Rodgers.

Matthew Stafford showed Aaron Rodgers who the real beer chugging King of the North is 😂



(via kbstafford89 | IG) pic.twitter.com/FtFdtrNwhb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 24, 2019

What was impressive only a few months ago now looks tame by comparison.

It’s canon that professional football players must be able to chug a beer if they’re attending another sporting event. And unless Tom Brady breaks out a funnel at a Red Sox game, it seems Mayfield’s status as the best in the league is secure for the moment.

BEREA, OH - JULY 25: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

