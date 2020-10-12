Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t miss any snaps after taking a hit from Colts defensive end Justin Houston while throwing an interception in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, but he didn’t come out of the play totally unscathed.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield hurt his ribs on the play. He will have X-rays taken so doctors can fully evaluate the injury.

Mayfield went into the blue medical tent on the sideline after taking the shot from Houston. The interception was Mayfield’s second of the second half, but his two first half touchdown passes helped stake the Browns to a lead they turned into a 32-23 home win.

Right guard Wyatt Teller hurt his calf and linebacker Jacob Phillips hurt his knee. Stefanski said both players will have MRIs.

Baker Mayfield getting X-rays on ribs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk