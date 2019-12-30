Baker Mayfield gets shut down by fan as awful season gets even worse

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has had issues with execution all season. We thought those issues were limited to his interactions on the field, but Week 17 gave us evidence Mayfield has struggled in the area off the field as well.

You see, Mayfield has been so bad this season that he’s even losing arguments to fans now. At least, that’s our read on this pregame exchange between Mayfield and someone in the stands.

Baker: “Why don’t you come down here and tell me that to my face?”



Fan: “We’re not allowed to, you know that!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZxUZlwrE6a — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 29, 2019

The video begins with a fan telling Mayfield the Browns better not lose to a 1-14 team. Mayfield responds by saying, “Why don’t you come down here and tell me that to my face?” The fan counters with, “We’re not allowed to, you know that.” By saying that, the fan is implying Mayfield is talking smack only because he knows he’s protected down on the field.

Things only got worse for Mayfield from there, as the Browns lost to the Bengals 33-23. With the loss, the Browns dropped to 6-10 on the season.

Big things were expected from the team after the Browns went out and traded for Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason. Mayfield was a big part of that, as he showed flashes of greatness as a rookie.

But Mayfield struggled in his sophomore season. He finished the year with 22 touchdowns against 21 interceptions. Only Jameis Winston threw more picks.

The Browns will now spend the offseason trying to figure out what went wrong after yet another disappointing year. Maybe Mayfield can use that time to come with some more original comebacks.

