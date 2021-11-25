Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to play against the Ravens in Week 12 and his practice participation on Thursday points in that direction.

Mayfield was a full participant in practice a day. He sat out Wednesday’s session with the left shoulder and foot issues that have created some doubt about his availability in recent weeks. He’s also added a groin injury, but is no longer listed with a knee injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Mayfield will start as long as he’s healthy and a full practice points in that direction.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson and Jarvis Landry were limited participants in practice after sitting on Wednesday with knee injuries. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) made the same upgrade. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and center JC Tretter (knee) were the only Browns not to practice, but Tretter was on the field Wednesday.

Baker Mayfield gets in full practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk