Baker Mayfield fully participates in practice; Chris Godwin and Shaq Barrett out

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has missed practice time in recent weeks, but it looks like this week might be smoother sailing.

Mayfield was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session. He injured his ribs in Week 17 and his ankle in Week 18, but played without any issues in Monday's 32-9 win over the Eagles.

While Mayfield is on track to play against the Lions on Sunday, the Bucs have a few players who have more questions about their availability. Edge rusher Shaq Barrett (ankle), linebacker Yaya Diaby (shoulder), wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee), and running back Chase Edmonds (toe) were all out of practice.

The Bucs will practice two more days before issuing their final designations for the divisional round.